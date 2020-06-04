Flint and Tinder

Full-grain Leather Dopp Kit

$68.00 $46.98

Buy Now Review It

At Huckberry

Equally important as your travel bag itself, a proper dopp kit can make all the difference when you’re living out of a suitcase. Flint and Tinder took a crack at the classic travel companion, and the result is on par with everything else we’ve come to expect from them: pure quality. Handcrafted from premium leather that’s sourced from the Richard Hoffman tannery in Germany, this dopp kit easily handles the rigors of life on the road. And since it looks so damn good, you won’t mind showing it off when TSA requests a closer look at your bag.