Fenty Beauty

Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mini Mascara

$14.00 $11.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fenty Beauty

ALL-OUT VOLUME. EYE-OPENING LIFT & CURL. ULTIMATE LONGWEAR. EXCLUSIVE FLAT-TO-FAT BRUSH. Give it to me quick: The ultimate do-it-all mascara—now in a mini-size—designed for a fully exposed lash look, featuring an exclusive flat-to-fat brush that instantly volumizes, lifts, lengthens, and curls. Tell me more: Clinically proven* to volumize, lengthen, lift & curl lashes for eye-opening definition The longwear, water-resistant formula stands up to smudging, sweat and tears Exclusive flat-to-fat brush: The FAT side loads and lift lashes; the FLAT side defines and curls Buildable formula allows plenty of playtime to layer, define, separate lashes to create the look you want Now for a limited time, two new shades—Mi$$ Merlot and Ivy League—created by Rihanna to pair with Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palettes in limited-edition 9-Wine and 10-Money. *In an independent clinical study on 35 women Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill weight: 4.7ml