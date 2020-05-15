Fenty Beauty

Full Frontal Volume Lift & Curl Mascara

ALL-OUT VOLUME. EYE-OPENING LIFT & CURL. ULTIMATE LONGWEAR. EXCLUSIVE FLAT-TO-FAT BRUSH. Give it to me quick: The ultimate do-it-all mascara designed for a fully exposed lash look, featuring an exclusive flat-to-fat brush that instantly volumizes, lifts, lengthens, and curls. Tell me more: Get full-on lashes like never before with Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara. Designed to deliver Rihanna’s full lash look, Full Frontal’s do-it-all formula is clinically proven* to volumize, lengthen, lift & curl lashes—exposing every little lash with eye-opening definition. Full Frontal’s lightweight, ultra black formula was specifically paired with an exclusive flat-to-fat brush: The FAT side holds max product to quickly load and lift lashes; the FLAT side defines and curls. And thanks to the round, pointed tip, you can load up and reveal every little lash you never knew you had. We’re talking flat to fat… just like that. Full Frontal builds easily, too, giving you plenty of playtime to layer, define, separate—whatever it is you need to do to create the look you want. And thanks to the longwear, water-resistant formula life-tested by Rihanna to stand up to smudging, sweat and tears, this mascara keeps up while you turn up, keeping lashes fully exposed from root to tip until you’re ready to wash it off. *In an independent clinical study on 35 women Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill weight: 12.5ml/.42floz