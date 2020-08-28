United States
Buxom
Full Force Plumping Lipstick
$20.00$10.00
At Ulta Beauty
Full Force Plumping Lipstick from Buxom is a full coverage, creamy lipstick that smooths and fills for visibly plumper, ultra- lush lips. This next level lipstick saturates lips in long-lasting, satin color with a tantalizing tingle. Hyaluronic acid and conditioning oils fill, smooth, and hydrate, while the teardrop-shaped tip effortlessly hugs every curve, every time for visibly plumper looking lips in one stroke.