Buxom

Full Force Plumping Lipstick

$20.00 $10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Full Force Plumping Lipstick from Buxom is a full coverage, creamy lipstick that smooths and fills for visibly plumper, ultra- lush lips. This next level lipstick saturates lips in long-lasting, satin color with a tantalizing tingle. Hyaluronic acid and conditioning oils fill, smooth, and hydrate, while the teardrop-shaped tip effortlessly hugs every curve, every time for visibly plumper looking lips in one stroke.