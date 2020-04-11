Core 10

Full Figure All Day Comfort Bra 30c – 46g

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

Main Fabric: 75% Polyester, 25% Elastane; Outer Mesh: 84% Polyester, 16% Elastane Imported Machine Wash Medium support sports bra made of 4-way stretch performance fabric featuring padded cups and adjustable cross back straps Engineered to fit tight, hold everything in place, and minimize bounce Based on customer feedback, Core 10 recommends sizing up in the band Brushed adjustable straps customize fit while hidden stabilizers in cups enhance support and minimize bounce Model is wearing a 36D An Amazon Brand - Medium support sports bra made of 4-way stretch performance fabric featuring padded cups and adjustable cross back straps Empowering women to reach their full potential is at the heart of what we do. Because when you’re wearing Core 10, you’re ready to experience more. Be more. Live more.