A multitasking, five-in-one mascara formula that curls, separates, boosts volume, and lengthens lashes for maximum drama.What it does:Featuring ingredients for the ultimate false lash effect, Full Fat Lashes will give you curl, separation, volume, length, and drama.. The five-grooved brush deposits the optimal line of mascara along the lash line, pushing your lashes up and out. It features fine-tipped bristles that catch every lashno matter how short or finecoating them from root to tip in the glossy black formula. The buildable formula creates voluptuous lashes that dont dry up and fall onto your cheeks and a three-dimensional flutter that is ideal for finely separated, naturally-defined eyelashes.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Sulfates