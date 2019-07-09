Charlotte Tilbury
Full Fat Lashes 5 Star Mascara - Glossy Black
£23.00
At Net-A-Porter
Instructions for use: Curl lashes to lift them and open up the eye Starting from the inner corner, rest brush in the lash root and comb up to coat and separate each lash For added volume, nestle the tip of the brush in the root and brush upwards 8ml/0.27 fl.oz.Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Synthetic Beeswax, Paraffin, Iron Oxide (CI 77499), Acacia Senegal Gum, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Wax (Oryza Sativa Cera), Butylene Glycol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Polybutene, Triethanolamine, Palmitic Acid, Vp/Eicosene Copolymer, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax (Copernicia Cerifera Cera), Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Black 2 (CI 77266), Propylparaben, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Cellulose, PVP
