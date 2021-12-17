Urban Decay

Full Download Cyber Palette Set

£68.00 £47.60

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Decay

The NEW Naked Eyeshadow Palette in a vegan formula* line up - Naked Cyber is inspired by future tech, cyberspace, and virtual reality. In a complete set with our best-selling Perversion Mascara and Eyeshadow Primer potion. Level up your eye looks with buildable neutrals in satin, matte, shimmer, metallic, glitter, and duo chrome finishes, all featuring our bestselling velvety, ultra-blendable Naked eyeshadow formula. Use your fingers with the soft shimmer and duo chrome shades for more colour payoff. Naked Cyber features duo chrome shadows that contain two contrasting, reflective pigments for a shade-shifting effects in the light - it's like getting two shadows in one. Augment your reality with iridescent glitter toppers for unreal yet super-wearable, versatile eye looks. Everyone will be asking you, "Is this real life?" Includes a vegan double-ended brush.