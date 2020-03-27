Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
LumaRx
Full Body Hair Removal System (1 Kit)
$449.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DermStore
An at-home hair-removal device for permanent results on your face and body. More details... 5 reviews
Need a few alternatives?
Braun
Silk·expert 5 Ipl Bd 5006
$329.94
from
Amazon
BUY
Joy
Teal Women's Razor Handle And 2 Razor Blade Refills
$8.97
from
Walmart
BUY
Oui The People
Rose Gold Razor + Shave Gel-to-milk
$139.00
from
Oui The People
BUY
Wakse
Reusable Melting Pot
$10.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Body Care
Maude
Oil
$35.00
from
Maude
BUY
Braun
Silk·expert 5 Ipl Bd 5006
$329.94
from
Amazon
BUY
Lush
Cup O' Coffee
$11.95
from
Lush
BUY
Dove
Purely Pampering Shea Butter With Warm Vanilla Bod
$5.94
from
Walmart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted