Fekkai

Full Blown Volume Shampoo

$20.00 $15.00

Buy Now Review It

BOOST VOLUME- A shampoo for fine hair that helps lift, detangles, and hydrates—without added weight. WEIGHTLESS- A weightless, protective formula with a gentle lather BLISSFUL AROMATICS- Scent is citrus with watery green elements and warm woods PARABEN FREE- Free of parabens, phthalates, silicones & sulfates. Vegan, cruelty-free & gluten-free ECOFRIENDLY- 100% recyclable package / bottle made of 95% recycled plastic