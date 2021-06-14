United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Fekkai
Full Blown Volume Shampoo
$20.00$15.00
BOOST VOLUME- A shampoo for fine hair that helps lift, detangles, and hydrates—without added weight. WEIGHTLESS- A weightless, protective formula with a gentle lather BLISSFUL AROMATICS- Scent is citrus with watery green elements and warm woods PARABEN FREE- Free of parabens, phthalates, silicones & sulfates. Vegan, cruelty-free & gluten-free ECOFRIENDLY- 100% recyclable package / bottle made of 95% recycled plastic