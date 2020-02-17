Cupshe

Full Blossom V-neck Piping Design

$29.99

Fabric: 85% polyester fibre,15% spandex V-neck and Piping design About Cup Style:With padding cups Garment Care:Hand Wash and Hang Dry. Recommend with Cold Water. Do not Use Bleach. Body size: the size of a human body.Bra size (XS:30C/30D/32A/32B; S: 32C/32D/34A/34B; M： 34C/34D/36A/36B; L:36C/36D/38A/38B; XL:38D/40B/40C/40D; XXL:40A/40B/40C/40D) CUPSHE Intro To inspire confidence and beauty through refined and affordable fashion.--AB10570M A Californian inspired swimwear brand, CUPSHE has captured the imagination of women all over the world since our beginning in 2013. Born out of a deep affection for the simplicity of beach life and the love of traveling to exotic regions, CUPSHE marries aspirational elegance with affordable fashion to create swim collections designed to inspire you to live life on the beach. Delivery&Returns Your order will be handled within 1-3 working days. It is recommended to choose express delivery by paying postage charges if you are eager to get it. Or we will ship your parcel free of charge by USPS, FedEx which will arrive within 4-9 days. CUPSHE is devoted to ensuring you are completely satisfied with your shopping experience. If you are unsatisfied with the item purchased, please be free to contact us at anytime and we will do our utmost to help you. You are entitled to an exchange or refund within 30 days of order receipt should it meet the below requirements: Proof of purchase provided like order ID, product title/image you need to return. Brand/size tags attached and garment should be in original condition with hygiene sticker as unworn and unwashed. Please offer us your return carrier and tracking ID/ receipt so as to be refunded asap. Moreover, please do not return FBA order with FBM (Fulfilled by Merchant) order together. Because ONLY Amazon will be responsible for the Amazon fulfillment experience and we have no right to process return and refund as per Amazon return policy.