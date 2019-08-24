Fujifilm Uo Exclusive Custom Color Instax Wide 300 Instant Camera
$130.00$100.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 40411324 ; Color Code: 010 Instant satisfaction. The Fuji Instax Wide 300 Instant Camera is a stylish + ultra-modern instant camera that goes anywhere - available in white exclusively at UO! Uses large format Instax film so beautiful 2.4" x 3.9" photos are ready in an instant. Includes retractable 95mm f/14 lens with two-range focus + close-up lens adapter; carry strap; auto flash; auto focus; viewfinder; instructions. Content + Care - Takes Fujifilm Instax Wide Instant Color Film ... See More