Fujifilm
Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 Instant Camera
$130.00$100.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 35204510; Color Code: 001 Instant satisfaction. The Fuji Instax Wide 300 Instant Camera is a stylish + ultra-modern instant camera that goes anywhere. Uses large format Instax film so beautiful 2.4" x 3.9" photos are ready in an instant. Includes retractable 95mm f/14 lens with two-range focus + close-up lens adapter; carry strap; auto flash; auto focus; viewfinder; instructions. Content + Care - Takes Fujifilm Instax Wide Instant Color Film (sold separately) - Requires 4 AA batteries (included) - Plastic, electronics - Imported Size