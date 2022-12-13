Fujifilm

Instax Square Sq1 Instant Camera – Terracotta Orange

$139.99

Prints square size images to capture more of the moment – 1.5x the size of a mini print. Rounded and textured grip for a comfortable hold (includes separate thumb grip attachment) Auto-exposure for bright images Selfie mirror and one-touch selfie mode 2 - CR2 Battery The Instax Square SQ1 is the latest instant camera within the Instax square lineup from Fujifilm. It is the perfect tool for users who want to be creative and use instant photos to express themselves and their everyday moments on a square film format. The 1: 1 square format Instax square SQ1 captures the beauty in each and every moment, so that you can cherish those memories for a lifetime. With square format, there's no need to waste a precious moment deciding whether to capture it in portrait or landscape - just pick up the camera and snap. And at 1.5x the size of Instax Mini prints, there's plenty of room to set the scene.