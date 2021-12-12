Fujifilm

Fujifilm Instax Mini Camera

$199.00

Automatically detects the brightness of the surrounding and adjusts the amount of flash and shutter speed to optimize photo quality; Lens: F=60 millimeter, F=12.7 Double exposure mode 2 images are produced on 1 film sheet by pressing the shutter twice, automatic film feeding out Bulb mode the shutter remains open while the shutter button is depressed (10 seconds maximum) and a light trail can be photographed Macro mode short distance photography as close as 30 - 60 centimeter; Film size: 86 millimeter x 54 millimeter; Picture size: 62 millimeter x 46 millimeter Kids mode suitable for photographing kids, pets and other fast moving subjects due to a fast shutter speed