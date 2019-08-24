Fujifilm

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s Instant Camera (with 10-pack Film)

Capture your favorite moments and enjoy them right away with this Fujifilm Instax Mini 75 Instant Camera. Use it at your next birthday party or family reunion to create memories of the special moments that last a lifetime. The Fujifilm Instax Mini film camera has an electronic shutter that takes photographs in 1/60 sec. You only need to point and click as soon as you have something to capture. It is equipped with an auto flash and automatic adjustment so it takes clear pictures even in low-light conditions. This Fujifilm point-and-shoot camera is particularly easy and fun to use. It is built with a collapsible lens to make carrying simple, so you can take on the go much more easily. It also compensates for manual exposure so you get high-quality photos. This item requires Fujifilm Instax Mini Film. It comes with a bonus pack of film with 10 exposures, so you can get started with your photography right away.