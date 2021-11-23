Fujifilm

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Film Camera And Black Framed Film

At Target

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 2.56 inches (H) x 4.76 inches (W) x 4.09 inches (D) CPSC Choking Hazard Warnings: Choking_hazard_small_parts TCIN: 84799944 UPC: 196271228523 Origin: made in the USA or imported The above item details were provided by the Target Plus™ Partner. Target does not represent or warrant that this information is accurate or complete. On occasion, manufacturers may modify their items and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented. If you have a specific question about this item, you may consult the item's label, contact the manufacturer directly or call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869. Description Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Film Camera Make a statement with your style with the Instax Mini 40 instant camera. The Instax Mini 40 is pumped with attitude for today's new generation of image-makers and shot-takers. It Combines fast-to-action features with classic design cues and with the use of Instax Mini instant film, it will keep you one shot ahead of the rest. The Instax Mini 40 is ready to hit the streets running thanks to its built-in selfie mode. Pull out the lens for an extra click, line yourself up in the mirror and capture your style in a one-of-a-kind selfie. With the power of automatic exposure, the camera automatically calculates the brightness of the environment you are in, so what you see is what you get, every shot, every time. All this is packaged up in a timeless and epic silhouette. It also features a unique design with premium silver accents and a deluxe black texture that is sensational to touch. Fujifilm Instax Mini Black Framed Film This mini film is for the users who may prefer a simple, uncomplicated black frame that's suitable for various uses and occasions. All Instax film packs allow the user to be creative and expressive in their own right. The possibilities are endless, whether it is a craft project, a decoration for the home, or simply a shared photo with a family member or a friend. It is available in a 10 exposure pack and produces 2 x 3-inch credit card-sized images in ISO 800. This film is compatible with any Instax Mini camera and Instax Share smartphone printer.