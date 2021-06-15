New Balance

Fuelcore Nergize V1 Sneaker

$64.99

Buy Now Review It

Made in USA or Imported Rubber sole Midsole Cushioning: These New Balance sneakers feature a REVlite midsole that delivers incredibly lightweight cushioning and provides a responsive ride for comfortable all-day wear Underfoot Comfort: With an NB Memory Sole Comfort Insert that offers a plush feel with every step, this everyday shoe for women was made for wearing anywhere and everywhere Sleek Design and Supportive Fit: Stay comfortable and stylish as you go about your day with the contemporary bootie design. The bootie upper construction hugs your foot for a snug, supportive fit Lightweight Feel: The modern, eye-catching upper on these cross-trainers uses mesh and synthetic materials for a super lightweight feel that helps keep you light on your feet Find Your Ideal Style: The FuelCore Nergize sneaker is available in a range of colors to suit your personal taste and preferences for easy, no-fuss styling you can dress up or down with ease Trendsetters looking for a kick that wins at both style and comfort will appreciate the New Balance FuelCore Nergize lifestyle shoe. Practical and stylish, these sneakers have a sleek, easy-to-wear bootie-style upper that hugs your foot to provide a snug and supportive fit while also adding a stylish finish to your look. Designed for comfort as much as style, these everyday running shoes boast a REVlite midsole that offers lightweight cushioning for a more responsive ride, and an NB Memory Sole Comfort Insert that offers a plush feel with every step – making them ideal for all-day wear. The synthetic material also provides a lightweight fit and feel to raise your comfort levels whether you're running errands, exploring the city or hitting your favorite hangout spot. This modern sneaker from New Balance is available in a range of color options to complement any wardrobe for effortless styling. Los creadores de tendencias que buscan un gusto que les haga ganar tanto en estilo como en comodidad apreciarán el calzado de estilo de vida New Balance FuelCore Nergize. Prácticos y con estilo. Estos zapatos deportivos tienen una parte superior estilo botín, elegante y fácil de usar, que envuelve tu pie para proporcionar un ajuste cómodo y de apoyo al mismo tiempo que añade un acabado elegante a tu look. Diseñados para brindar comodidad y estilo, estos zapatos para correr diario cuentan con una entresuela REVlite que ofrece una amortiguación ligera para un paso más sensible, y un inserto NB Memory Sole Comfort que ofrece una sensación de felpa en cada paso, lo que los hace ideales para llevar todo el día. El material sintético también proporciona un ajuste ligero y una sensación que eleva tus niveles de comodidad, ya sea que estés haciendo mandados, explorando la ciudad o yendo a tu lugar favorito de reunión. Este moderno zapato deportivo New Balance está disponible en una gama de opciones de color para complementar cualquier armario para un estilo sin esfuerzo.