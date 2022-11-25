Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Frye
Frye Marissa Medallion Inside Zip Tall Boot
$328.00
$99.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Need a few alternatives?
Kurt Geiger
Sawyer Chelsea
BUY
£149.00
£219.00
Kurt Geiger
UGG Australia
Ugg Cory Ii Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
BUY
$79.99
$150.00
Nordstrom Rack
Clarks
Women's Taylor Shine Chelsea Boots
BUY
£41.30
£75.00
Amazon
Hush
Haydon Boots
BUY
£169.00
Hush
More from Frye
Frye
Madison Shopper Leather Tote Bag
BUY
$199.97
$398.00
Nordstrom Rack
Frye
Melissa Button Inside Zip Leather Boot
BUY
$149.97
$378.00
Nordstrom Rack
Frye
Reina Leather Bootie
BUY
$129.97
$258.00
Nordstrom Rack
Frye
Melissa Button 2 Wide Calf
BUY
$249.00
$348.00
Frye
More from Boots
Madewell
The Rayna Lace-up Boot In Leather
BUY
$99.00
$198.00
Madewell
Kurt Geiger
Sawyer Chelsea
BUY
£149.00
£219.00
Kurt Geiger
Dr. Martens
Devon Heart Leather Platform Boots
BUY
£129.00
£189.00
Dr. Martens
We The Free
We The Free Montage Tall Boots
BUY
$164.00
$328.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted