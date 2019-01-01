Tarte

Frxxxtion Stick Exfoliating Cleanser

Get your quick Frxxxtion fix with this three-in-one exfoliator, cleanser, and face mask all in a portable, solid-to-suds stick. With a clarifying cleansing gel powered by the Rainforest of the Sea™ complex and suspended diatomaceous earth microexfoliants, the vegan-friendly formula draws out surface oil and reduces shine, while purifying pores for the deepest clean possible. The hypoallergenic gel stick gently sloughs away dead surface cells and polishes skin as it cleanses to fight dullness and pump up the radiance. Great for all skin types, it can be used on a regular basis without stripping skin’s moisture or left on as a treatment mask to absorb toxins and reveal smooth, glowing skin. Ideal for on-the-go use, this travel-friendly cleanser features a targeted, straight-to-skin applicator that can be massaged directly onto the face so you can get dirty and then sparkle clean all in one fix.