Frxxxtion Stick 3-in-1 Exfoliating Cleanser

WHAT IT IS A twist-up, 3-in-1 facial cleansing stick. WHAT IT DOES With a clarifying cleansing gel powered by the Rainforest of the Sea™ complex & suspended diatomaceous earth microexfoliants, the vegan friendly formula draws out surface oil & reduces shine, while purifying pores for the deepest clean possible. The hypoallergenic gel stick gently sloughs away dead surface cells & polishes skin as it cleanses to fight dullness & pump up the radiance. Great for all skin types, it can be used on a regular basis without stripping skin’s moisture or left on as a treatment mask to absorb toxins & reveal smooth, sexy, glowing skin. Ideal for the on-the-go gal, this travel friendly cleanser features a targeted, straight-to-skin applicator that can be massaged directly onto the face so you can get dirty & then sparkle clean all in one frxxxtion fix. Part of the Rainforest Of The Sea Collection.