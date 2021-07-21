United States
Farm Rio
Fruit Salad Romper
$200.00
At Farm Rio
Your sunny days are craving for this delicious fave: the Fruit Salad Romper is the flavor you were missing to get the best of your season! It has a slim fit without losing comfort, the deep neckline and mini length allow you to show some skin. Oh, every single detail turns it into a piece to make your fresh plans happen with a lot of style! • Slim fit • Mini length • Deep V neck with lace detailing • Center front buttons • Short puff sleeves with elastic cuffs • Ruffled detailing at shoulders • Detachable belt with beaded buckle • Side seam pockets