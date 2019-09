Uncommon Goods

Fruit Infusing Ice Balls - Set Of 4

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Give water a refreshing burst of berries, bourbon an unexpected splash of lemon, or ginger beer the perfect twist of lime with this happy hour essential. Simply open the ice mold sphere, add your choice of herbs or fruit, then close and fill with water through the flip top. Once frozen, the ice spheres will slowly melt to reveal the subtle scents and tastes of your drink's finishing touch. Made in China.