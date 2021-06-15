Meri Meri

Fruit Enamel Pins

$11.00

Buy Now Review It

At Maisonette

Add some fruity fun to your clothes with these fabulous enamel pins. Featuring gilt brass butterfly clasps, they are easy to put on for individual style and flair whenever you want.. Pack of 3. Enamel on gilt brass. Butterfly clasp.. Pack size: 85mm x 60mm x 15mm About Meri Meri: Meri Meri has been using imagination for over 30 years, from founder Meredithe creating their first hand-made cards on her kitchen table to their present studio of designers, illustrators and crafters conjuring up party products, decorations, children’s toys and stationery. Everything they produce undergoes an imaginative evolution, starting with that spark of a new idea through to the careful choice of a finish to make a product perfect.