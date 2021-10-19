Garnier

Fructis Treats Variety Hair Masks

Garnier Fructis Smoothing Treat 1 Minute Hair Mask smoothes hair in just 1 minute and this smoothing hair mask with Avocado Extract helps you get soft, smooth hair Garnier Fructis Nourishing Treat 1 Minute Hair Mask Nourishes Hair in just 1 minute, This Nourishing hair mask with Coconut Extract helps you get soft, smooth and manageable hair Garnier Fructis Damage Repairing Treat 1 Minute Hair Mask Helps Repair Damaged Hair in just 1 minute, This hair mask for frizzy hair with Papaya Extract helps you get soft, smooth and damage repaiRed hair Use 3 ways, As a mask after shampoo apply onto wet hair and leave on for 1 minute Rinse As a conditi1r after shampoo apply to hair Rinse As a leave in apply on damp hair for frizz control and lasting nourishment