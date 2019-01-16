Garnier

Fructis Grow Strong Fortifying Shampoo

Upgrade your hair care routine with new Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Cooling Deep Clean Shampoo for Men. Grow Strong Cooling Deep Clean Shampoo for Men is made with a cooling scalp technology and formulated with Mint Extract and Menthol to give you a cooling sensation for clean, invigorated hair. Grow Strong Deep Clean Shampoo for Men gives you your ultimate clean feel and fortifies for healthy hair after every wash. Fructis Grow Strong Shampoo and Conditioner formulas are paraben-free, vegan, with no animal derived ingredients or by-products and gentle enough for everyday use to clean and fortify hair. Formulas made with Active Fruit Protein, an exclusive combination of citrus protein, Vitamins B3 and B6, fruit and plant-derived extracts and strengthening conditioners for healthier, stronger hair. Upgrade your routine with Fructis Grow Strong Cooling Deep Clean Shampoo for Men.Massage onto wet hair, lather, and rinse thoroughly