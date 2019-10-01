Bath & Body Works

Frosted Cranberry Single Wick Candle

$14.50

Buy Now Review It

At Bath & Body Works

Because every space needs some fall sweetness. Our Single Wick Candle is made with an exclusive blend of soy-based wax & the highest concentration of essential oils in a simple, single fragrance. Each candle contains a lead-free wick that won't burn out. Candle melts consistently & evenly, radiating enough fragrance to fill an entire room, with a burn time of approximately 25 - 45 hours! Topped with a decorative twist-on lid, candle measures 2.75" wide x 3 1/2" tall.