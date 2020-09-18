Frisco

Front Walking Granny Dog & Cat Costume

Get grandma to come visit this Halloween! This costume’s super cute frontwalking design turns your pet into a granny, complete with a bun hairdo. Its two-piece design includes a frontwalking body piece and a separate, comfortable headpiece. It’s easy to put on with hook-and-loop fasteners, which make for a great fit no matter your pet’s size. And it comes with a silly purse attached to your pup’s hand too! This is a great costume for a Halloween party or a trick or treating trip out and about in the neighborhood. Get in the Halloween spirit with Frisco.