Lattelier

Front Slit Trousers

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lattelier

Description Their cropped length, front slit detail and satin fabric make this pair of trousers unique yet easily matchable. The tailoring can perfectly embellish different leg shapes. Match with the Tie-Waist Blazer or Double Layered Tie-Waist Coat for an absolute eyecatcher of an outfit. Acetate 82% Polyester 18% Garment Care Water not above 30℃ / Do not tumble dry / Do not bleach / Iron max 110℃ Fit Advice Model Dimensions: Height: 175cm/5'8, Chest: 82cm/32", Waist: 60cm/24", Hip: 90cm/35" Wearing size S.