Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Wallets
Charles & Keith
Front Flap Turn Lock Wallet
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
This classy style is versatile as a wallet or party clutch.
Featured in 1 story
Cool Gifts You Can Buy For Under $50
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Slim Zip
$115.00
from
Everlane
BUY
American Two Shot
Sub Sandwich Pouch
$18.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Dooney & Bourke
Pebble Grain Continental Clutch Wallet
$127.99
$77.00
from
Jet
BUY
Mansur Gavriel
Calf Continental Wallet
$395.00
from
Mansur Gavriel
BUY
More from Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Croc Effect Top Handle Semi Circle Bag
$59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Charles & Keith
Structured Tote Bag
$86.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Charles & Keith
Croc-effect Structured Top Handle Bag
$59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Charles & Keith
Thigh High Low Block Heel Sock Boots
$79.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from Wallets
Dagne Dover
Accordion Travel Wallet
$75.00
$55.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Extra Small Makeup Bag
$12.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
Beklina
1980’s Sneaker Pouch
$45.00
from
Beklina
BUY
Kalmore
Classic Billfold
$13.99
$12.59
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted