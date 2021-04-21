Shade & Shore

At Target

At a glance Removable Cups Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'8" Model wears size L and is 5'9" Cut-out swimsuit combines easy one-piece wear with chic style Removable cups for customizable coverage Front cutout with tie sash adds a unique accent Crisscrossing adjustable back straps to find your perfect fit Extra-cheeky bottom design with high-cut leg openings Allover ribbed texture for added detail and soft feel Specifications Size: X Small Sizing: Womens Material: 81% Nylon, 19% Spandex Features: Sleeveless Features: Ties Pattern: Solid Garment back type: Crisscross UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: High Leg, Cut Out, Extra Cheeky Pattern application: Solid, No Pattern Applied Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Coverage: Extra Cheeky Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 81251822 UPC: 829576776085 Item Number (DPCI): 238-10-1220 Origin: Imported Description Get the best of both worlds with this Front Cut-Out Sash-Tie Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit from Shade & Shore™, which combines the ease of a one-piece swimsuit with the sassy details of a bikini. Designed with a plunging front and allover ribbed-texture fabric, this strappy one-piece features removable cups for customizable coverage as well as adjustable shoulder straps that crisscross in the back so you can find the perfect fit for you. A large cut-out gives the front a two-piece look, while a tie sash underneath creates a flattering silhouette for your waist. Plus, extra cheeky bottoms and high-cut legs show some skin for a more dramatic finish. Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.