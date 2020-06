Leading Lady

Front-close Cotton Wire-free Bra

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bare Necessities

Light support and full coverage, wire-free leisure bra Eliminate digging in shoulders with wide, padded straps Straps to stay in place thanks to U-back design Ease to get on and off thanks to front closure 1 column, 4 row hook and eye; increases with size Soft, breathable cotton-blend