United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Soho Home
Frome Discovery Set
£125.00
At Soho Home
The Frome discovery set takes its cues from the rustic interiors of Soho Farmhouse. The vessels are handmade in Portugal with a pastel reactive glaze, which makes each finish unique. They're filled with three of our signature fragrances to suit the different areas in a home. Frome discovery set Set of three Infused with our Sicilian Thyme, Leather & Oud and Pomelo fragrances Reactive glaze may vary from piece to piece Handmade in Portugal Inspired by Soho Farmhouse