Lucia Way 6″ Waterproof Boot

$130.00 $99.97

About This Item Details Smooth suede and the classic Timberland logo detail complete the look on these durable and comfortable waterproof boots. Sizing: True to size. - Round toe - Lace-up vamp - Leather construction - Lightly padded insole - Padded collar - Logo detail - Topstitched detail - Lug sole - Grip sole - Waterproof - Approx. 6" shaft height, 9.5" opening circumference - Imported Materials Suede and leather upper, rubber sole