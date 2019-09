Jacquemus

The pops of vivid color in Jacquemus' Fall '19 collection are inspired by the vibrantly hued houses that line the streets of Murano, Italy - think tangerine shades and bright pinks. These 'Moyo' pants are cut from magenta poplin in a slouchy, utility-inspired shape and have straight legs. Take styling cues from the runway and pair yours with sculptural heels.