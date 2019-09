Staud

From Print To Pastels, Every Instagram Account To Follow For Your Aesthetic

£125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

STAUD's 'Rocky' top is meant to be worn with the coordinating 'Costa' skirt and looks just as good with high-rise jeans. It's made from soft ribbed cotton for a slim fit and has a mock neckline and delicate lemon-shaped glass beads along the cropped hem. The vibrant 'Pistachio' hue really catches your eye.