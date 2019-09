Mansur Gavriel

From Print To Pastels, Every Instagram Account To Follow For Your Aesthetic

£402.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

In a powdery shade of blue, Mansur Gavriel's bucket bag is crafted in Italy from supple leather to a slouchy silhouette. The drawstring top functions as two looped handles that can be styled on the shoulder or carried by hand. Team it with tonal gingham checks and pared-back flats.