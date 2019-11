Chronicle Books

From Crook To Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen

$24.95 $12.99

The first cookbook and recipe book from Tha Dogg, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen. You've seen Snoop Dogg work his culinary magic on VH1's Emmy-nominated Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, and now Tha Dogg's up in your kitchen...with his first cookbook.