From Blood And Ash

Captivating and action-packed, From Blood and Ash is a sexy, addictive, and unexpected fantasy perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas and Laura Thalassa. A Maiden… Chosen from birth to usher in a new era, Poppy’s life has never been her own. The life of the Maiden is solitary. Never to be touched. Never to be looked upon. Never to be spoken to. Never to experience pleasure. Waiting for the day of her Ascension, she would rather be with the guards, fighting back the evil that took her family, than preparing to be found worthy by the gods. But the choice has never been hers. A Duty… The entire kingdom’s future rests on Poppy’s shoulders, something she’s not even quite sure she wants for herself. Because a Maiden has a heart. And a soul. And longing. And when Hawke, a golden-eyed guard honor bound to ensure her Ascension, enters her life, destiny and duty become tangled with desire and need. He incites her anger, makes her question everything she believes in, and tempts her with the forbidden. A Kingdom… Forsaken by the gods and feared by mortals, a fallen kingdom is rising once more, determined to take back what they believe is theirs through violence and vengeance. And as the shadow of those cursed draws closer, the line between what is forbidden and what is right becomes blurred. Poppy is not only on the verge of losing her heart and being found unworthy by the gods, but also her life when every blood-soaked thread that holds her world together begins to unravel. Reviews for From Blood and Ash: "Dreamy, twisty, steamy escapism. Take me back!" -New York Times bestseller Wendy Higgins “Jennifer Armentrout has the power to control my emotions with every word she writes. From swooning to crying to racing through the pages to find out what happens next, I couldn't stop reading about Hawke and Poppy, and you won't be able to either.” - Brigid Kemmerer, New York Times Bestselling Author of A Curse So Dark and Lonely “Action, adventure, sexiness, and angst! From Blood and Ash has it all and double that. So many feels and so many moments it made me cheer for the character. Read. This. Book! You'll be obsessed!” - Tijan NYT bestselling author “From Blood and Ash is a phenomenal fantasy novel that is filled to the brim with danger, mystery and heart melting romance. I loved every single second of it and I couldn’t get enough of this new fantastical world. A heart stopping start to what is clearly going to be a stunning series, perfect for both those who love fantasy and those who are new to the genre. A must read.” Kayleigh, K-Books "If you think you are ready for From Blood and Ash, think again. Jennifer L. Armentrout has woven a new fantasy universe that will leave you reeling. Filled with action, heart wrenching twists and the most delicious romance, this unputdownable novel comes with a warning: keep a fan close by, because the temperatures are about to rise." Elena, The Bibliotheque Blo “In this exciting new novel by Jennifer L. Armentrout, she introduces a fantastical world filled with immense detail, and characters who are poignant and fierce, Jennifer truly has out done herself!” – BookBesties “From Blood and Ash is a fantastic fantasy that will hook you immediately from the very first page! I loved every single moment and all of the characters are ones you will fall in love with! Jennifer L. Armentrout has done it again with her amazing writing skills and lots of detail! Get this book immediately!!!” - Amanda @Stuck In YA Books “Jennifer has stepped into the fantasy genre with this absolutely amazing novel. With characters you will love and more than a few twists and turns, get ready for one amazing adventure.”-Perpetual Fangirl