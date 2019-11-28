Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Birdsong
From Asos To Browns: These Are The Best Of The Black Friday Sales
£125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Birdsong
Floral Wide Leg Trousers
Need a few alternatives?
Gap
High Rise Wide-leg Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
$79.95
$39.97
from
Gap
BUY
Madewell
Skinny Overalls
$148.00
$87.50
from
Madewell
BUY
Closed
Kathy Ultra High-rise Straight Corduroy Pants
$275.00
$192.50
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Current/Elliott
Mid-rise Wide-leg Jeans
$268.00
$160.80
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Birdsong
Birdsong
Medium Gold Hoops
£35.00
from
Birdsong
BUY
Birdsong
Floral Wide Leg Trousers
£125.00
from
Birdsong
BUY
Birdsong
Floral T-shirt Dress
£120.00
from
Birdsong
BUY
Birdsong
Dress In Protest Tee
£26.00
from
Birdsong
BUY
More from Pants
Gap
High Rise Wide-leg Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
$79.95
$39.97
from
Gap
BUY
Madewell
Skinny Overalls
$148.00
$87.50
from
Madewell
BUY
Closed
Kathy Ultra High-rise Straight Corduroy Pants
$275.00
$192.50
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Current/Elliott
Mid-rise Wide-leg Jeans
$268.00
$160.80
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted