John Frieda

Frizz Ease Mousse, Curl Reviver

$7.11

Buy Now Review It

At Rite Aid

More Information Product Name Frizz Ease Mousse, Curl Reviver - 7.2 oz Package Count 1 Container Type aerosol Form Cream Hair Type Wavy, Curly Hair, Tight Curls Model 12725 Country of Manufacture United States Ingredient Preference Made in the USA Prop 65 No