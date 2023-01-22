John Frieda

Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Firm Hold Hairspray

John Frieda Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Firm Hold Hairspray

Specifications: Hair Type: Normal, Health Facts: Phthalate-Free, Product Form: Spray, Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free, Includes: Hair Styling Product, Recommended Use: Daily, Beauty Purpose: Hair Styling, Net weight: 12 fl oz (US), Features: Humidity Resistance

Description: John Frieda Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Firm Hold Hairspray locks in style, but locks out humidity for up to 24 hours. This quick-drying, strong-hold hairspray from John Frieda's hair styling products is dispensed in a firm mist to help create a solid barrier around hair, sealing out style-ruining moisture while keeping your locks frizz-free and in place. It dries quickly, boosts shine, and has a lightweight texture. Help keep your hair protected, rain or shine with this anti-frizz hairspray with full control and a flexible hold.