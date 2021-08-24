Redken

Frizz Dismiss Instant Deflate Oil-in-serum

Redken's Frizz Dismiss Instant Deflate Oil-in-Serum controls puffiness and frizz caused by humidity. Suitable for all hair types. Best for moderate frizz. Sodium chloride-free and sulfate-free. Benefits: Sulfate-free & sodium chloride-free Helps control the excess volume on puffy, frizzy hair caused by humidity Increased manageability Enhances smoothness & shine Protects hair from swelling & offers instant smoothness Key Ingredients: Redken's Smoothing Complex with sustainably-sourced babassu oil for enhanced smoothness & frizz control