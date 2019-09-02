Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Redken
Frizz Dismiss Anti Static Oil Mist
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Redken's Frizz Dismiss Anti-Static Oil Mist instantly tames flyaways and unwanted static without weighing hair down. Suitable for all hair types. Best for mild frizz.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Anti-Humidity Hair Sprays Ever Made
by
Megan Decker
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Davines
Oi All In One Milk
$34.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Kérastase
Discipline Anti Frizz Smoothing Spray
$37.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Leonor Greyl
Éclat Naturel - Styling Cream For Dry And Frizzy Hair
$46.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
TRESemmé
Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shine Serum 3.3 Oz
$7.23
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Redken
DETAILS
Redken
Redken Extreme Anti-snap Treatment
£14.25
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
DETAILS
Redken
Extreme Anti-snap Anti-breakage Leave-in Treatment
$21.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Redken
Extreme Play Safe 450
£21.50
£15.05
from
LookFantastic
BUY
DETAILS
Redken
Nature + Science Extreme Conditioner 250ml
£20.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
Megan Decker
Sep 2, 2019
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
by
aimee simeon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted