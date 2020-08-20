Frisky

Put Powerful Vibrations At Your Fingertips! Wear this wide-tip rechargeable finger vibe & make every touch clit-tastic. For frisky foreplay, pinpoint teasing, and clitoral pleasure, there’s no vibe better than the Frisky Finger Rechargeable Vibrator. Its wide and textured silicone tip delivers 9 functions of intense vibrations right where you want them. A fingertip holder and ring keep it comfortably on your finger, giving you total control even when the action heats up! Rechargeable 4.7” silicone finger vibe with wide textured tip 9 powerful vibration functions including speed, pulsation, and patterns 2 inch wide flared tip is textured for extra stimulation Curvy shape ideal for foreplay & clitoral pleasure Flexible fingertip holder and ring fit just about any finger Made of ultra-smooth and body safe silicone Rechargeable, includes magnetic USB cable Runs 25 minutes (highest settings) to 75 minutes (lowest settings) Waterproof & submersible Indulge in powerful vibrations and keep total control! The Frisky Finger Rechargeable Vibrator turns any of your fingers into a powerful targeted pleasure machine. Just turn on the vibes, then slide your finger through the stretchy ring loop and nestle the holder on your fingertip. This lets you guide its wide, textured tip right to all your most sensitive spots. Keep the vibrations low and steady as you glide the smooth silicone tip across sensitive erogenous zones. Or set it on a powerful, pulsating high and go right for amazing clitoral “O”s. This versatile vibe can be worn by anyone, so it’s the perfect addition to your shared toy collection. But it’s so powerful and easy to use, you may want to keep it all to yourself. Quiet, discreet, and waterproof, it’s fabulous fun under the covers or in a hot and steamy shower. Use with water-based lubricants. After use, clean up with toy cleaner or mild soap and water. Pat dry. Recharge with the included magnetic USB cable.