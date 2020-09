Hott Products

Frisky Finger Vibrator

$9.68

Buy Now Review It

Your finger knows you best! The Frisky Fingers is made of stretchy Silicone. The finger enhancer fits around any of your fingers like a ring. A removable 2" x .625" bullet slides into the nubbed sleeve. The bullet has an easy on/off button for the powerful vibrations. Requires three watch size batteries, included for your convenience. Just point and hit... your spot!