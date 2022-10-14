Frisco

Snail Dog & Cat Costume

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chewy

Shiny snail shell design with separate back and head pieces for a comfortable fit. Easy to put on and pleasant to wear with hook-and-loop fasteners at the neck and belly. Headpiece has elastic chin and ear loops for a secure fit and a more comfortable cutie. Available in six sizes so you can find a great fit for your pet, no matter their size or breed. Great for Halloween parties, furry photo ops and getting in the spooky spirit while you trick or treat.