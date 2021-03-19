Frisco

Refill Planet Friendly Dog Poop Bags

When it’s time for your pup to take care of business, be prepared with Frisco Planet-Friendly Poop Bags. These durable, leakproof bags are made with EPI technology, which means that they’re designed to break down faster than regular bags for a more eco-friendly way to dispose of dog waste. Frisco’s Planet-Friendly Poop Bags packaging is made with at least 50% recycled materials, for an all-around more environmentally friendly poop bag option. This refill pack comes with either 120 bags (8 rolls) or 270 bags (18 rolls), so you can make sure that you’re always prepared for every walk. Each roll is stocked with 15 bags that are available in a cucumber melon scent or unscented for sensitive noses. Frisco Planet-Friendly Poop Bags make it easy to contain the mess so that you can clean up after your pet confidently.