Frisco

Dog & Cat Cozy Polar Fleece Pjs, Red Plaid

$13.99 $10.41

Buy Now Review It

At Chewy

Description Maximize your pet’s coziness with these PJs you and your pet will both adore. They’re made of cozy polar fleece, and they fit snugly for your pet’s comfort. Plus, these jammies help limit excess shedding around the house by trapping your pet’s hair and dander, and they’ve got a classic red-and-black plaid pattern to keep them looking cute while they cozy up and smile for their closeups during all your themed photo ops. Key Benefits 100% comfy polar fleece to maximize warmth for the chilly weather. For extra warmth and comfort, these PJs are intended to fit snug. Red-and-black plaid pattern adds a touch of classic cuteness to your pet’s loungewear. Helps limit excess shedding around the house by trapping hair and dander. Great for cozying up around the house or for themed photo ops. Precautions Intended to be used for short duration, under close supervision. Always supervise pet to ensure they do not destroy or ingest product. May contain small parts. Not suitable for children. Inspect regularly and replace if any part becomes damaged. For the perfect fit, measure your pet carefully when selecting a size from the Size tab. Sizing recommendations per breed are only guesstimates, since no two dogs are exactly alike. See all items by Frisco Item Number 268508 Breed Size Extra Small & Toy Breeds Back Length 10 Inches Neck Size 10 Inches Chest Girth 14 Inches Material Polyester Recommended Pet Weight 3-7 lbs