Adam Lippes

Fringed Wool-blend Wrap Dress

£2250.00 £1125.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Rely on Adam Lippes to enhance your wardrobe with discerning pieces detailed with understated accents. This fringed wool-blend dress is crafted from a mid-weight wool and cashmere-blend knit, defined with a blue-grey and ivory striped intarsia design. The feminine silhouette is cut with a V-neck and falls to a calf-skimming length finished with ivory fringing at the cuffs and hem. Secure the wrap front with the detachable black leather belt and slip on block-heeled mules for flawless modern elegance.